Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Kamala Harris’ stunning dignity echoes across history

Harris presided over Monday's certification ceremony just two days after Black voting rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer posthumously received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Image: kamala harris politics political gavel
Vice President Kamala Harris presides over a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the 2024 Presidential election, inside the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, on Jan 6, 2025.Allison Robbert / AFP – Getty Images
By  Michele Norris
Michele Norris

Michele Norris

Michele Norris is a senior contributing editor for MS NOW.