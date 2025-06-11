Democrats have better ideas — that’s why Republicans are trying to steal them

It’s been more than seven months since Donald Trump was re-elected — and ever since, a chorus of pundits, strategists and critics has flooded the airwaves with advice for the Democratic Party. Some say we need to start over. That we’ve lost touch. That we need a new agenda to reconnect with the American people.
Democrats have stood at this kind of crossroads before, when the winds of politics howled and the critics declared us finished. But every comeback we’ve made — every moment we’ve defied the odds — came not from running away from who we are, but from remembering who we are.
The Democratic Party has long been the party of working people. Yet recent analysis from The New York Times lays bare a sobering truth: We’re losing working-class voters across the board — across race, gender and geography. Our once-strong lead with Black and Latino voters has narrowed to record lows. Blue-collar support that once formed the bedrock of our coalition is cracking.
The harsh reality is this: We, the Democratic Party, are to blame for where we are. Republicans talk a big game about the American Dream. But behind closed doors — and sometimes in broad daylight — they’re rigging the system to make sure that dream stays just that: a dream. The problem for Democrats is that we’ve stopped connecting with the very people whose American Dreams are being thwarted by the GOP’s policies. Our message — which is a winning one — isn’t reaching the ears of enough voters.
While working Americans are holding down two jobs, stretching every dollar and praying their kids don’t get sick, Trump and congressional Republicans are handing out billion-dollar tax breaks to billionaires and gutting Medicaid. That’s not governing — it’s looting. Meanwhile, they’re stealing Democratic ideas like knock-off brands.
On Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced legislation to raise the minimum wage. Just weeks earlier, in a New York Times op-ed, he warned that cutting Medicaid as part of Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” would be “politically suicidal.” Suddenly, he sounds like a pro-union Democrat. But where was he during the years we fought to expand health care access for working families? Where was his voice when we championed higher wages and economic dignity for the very people he now claims to defend? Even more striking is the record he hopes we forget. When that very senator was a state attorney general and a U.S. Senate candidate, he opposed a ballot initiative that would have gradually raised the state’s minimum wage from $7.85 to $12 an hour.
Now, Donald Trump wants the government to negotiate prescription drug prices. He’s even floated a new tax bracket for the ultra-wealthy. These are Democratic policies — policies we’ve championed for years while Republicans tried to tear them down.
It’s all a performance. Trump isn’t fighting for working people — he’s fighting for his family’s balance sheet. As Republicans try to jam through a bill that would destroy the American safety net, his family is securing Middle East business deals backed by Saudi funds and Gulf monarchs. Golf courses in Oman. Investment funds from Qatar. This isn’t leadership — it’s profiteering.
Democrats don’t need a new agenda. Republicans have made it clear that Democrats already have the winning one — because it’s rooted in both moral clarity and political courage. It’s the agenda that says wealth isn’t the enemy — but hoarded opportunity is. That government should not bend to the will of billionaires, but uplift the many.
We don’t resent success. We resent selfishness.
We don’t loathe ambition. We oppose a rigged game.