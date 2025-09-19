Opinion

Jon Stewart imagines comedy in a dark new era

"The Daily Show" host addressed the chilling fallout from ABC indefinitely suspending fellow comedian Jimmy Kimmel's late night show.

By  Jacques Berlinerblau

Jacques Berlinerblau

Jacques Berlinerblau is a professor of Jewish civilization at Georgetown University.