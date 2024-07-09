Jon Stewart’s ‘told you so’ about Biden was the scolding we needed

Monday night, “The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart power-washed, rinsed and then blow-dried advocates of President Joe Biden who have tried to spin his abysmal debate performance against former President Donald Trump as just an off night, or no big deal, or insignificant given the magnitude of the authoritarian apocalypse that may loom ahead. It was a well-earned victory lap for Stewart who’d been roundly criticized, including by me, for some of his routines about Biden’s age and fitness for office. “Get on board or shut the f— up,” Stewart demurred Monday, “is not a particularly pro-democracy bumper sticker.”

“For a campaign based on honesty and decency,” he opined, “the spin about the debate appears to be blatant bulls—.” And if Stewart seemed more animated than usual, then, again, perhaps he was impelled by (justified) indignation at his critics. Back in February, Stewart endured his very own digital rinse at the hands of Mary Trump, Keith Olberman, assorted internet randos and, yes, this writer right here.

The claim — our claim — was clear: Dude, now’s not the time for symmetrical yucks, or bothsidesism. Train your comedic flamethrower on the unambiguous orange threat to our democracy. Or, make a d— joke. Those are funny. Do that! And stop, we implored him, stop! likening Biden to Colonel Butters, an oldster who seems to inadvertently shamble onto the set of a 1970s sitcom.

Monday, an agitated Stewart bristled at the notion that by criticizing Biden he was "enabling facism." He mocked Biden's resigned response to ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that if Trump wins, he'll console himself as having done his best. After showing a clip of Biden saying, "As long I gave it my all and I did the goodest job that I know I can do. That's what this is about." Stewart responded angrily: "THAT'S NOT WHAT THIS IS ABOUT!" Riding that rage, Stewart fumed: "There are no participation trophies in end-game democracy." He dutifully reminded his audience that Democrats could work this all out at, let's say, a convention. In a place like Chicago, perhaps? In like, six weeks maybe? While there, the Dems could reflect upon their options after, for example, visiting the restaurant featured in the FX series "The Bear." In the flurry, Stewart clarified "I am not saying Biden should drop out; [but] can't we open up the conversation?" That sounds reasonable to me. So here we are. In retrospect, Stewart was likely correct to light up Biden a few months back. He did so not in the name of bothsidesism, but to warn his viewers of a serious vulnerability, a vulnerability Republicans and their comms people were already pouncing on. Comedy isn't always "correct" or" factually true." Actually, it rarely is, and we wouldn't like it if it aspired to be so. But in this case it was and, though damning for some of us, Stewart is vindicated as having tried to warn America about a Biden weakness we were trying not to see. Jacques Berlinerblau Jacques Berlinerblau is a professor of Jewish civilization at Georgetown University.