Jon Stewart’s ‘told you so’ about Biden was the scolding we needed

I thought Jon Stewart shouldn’t mock Biden because of the Trump threat. But that's why he did.

Jon Stewart on "The Daily Show."Comedy Central
By  Jacques Berlinerblau

Jacques Berlinerblau

Jacques Berlinerblau is a professor of Jewish civilization at Georgetown University.