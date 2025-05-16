Donald Trump’s failed U.S. attorney pick may have just found his true calling

Ed Martin may have finally found his calling: He will lead a made-up sounding organization to investigate imagined abuses of power.
But while Martin’s new job may feel fake, the dangers posed by it are very real.
After flaming out as President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. attorney in the District of Columbia, Martin has been resurrected in a role where he can perhaps do even more damage, as head of the Justice Department’s “Weaponization Working Group.”
Attorney General Pam Bondi created the group in February, declaring her intention to restore the “integrity and credibility” of the DOJ. Bondi’s memo goes on to accuse other prosecutors of abusing their power “to achieve political objectives,” listing Jack Smith, Alvin Bragg and Letitia James as examples. All three, of course, have initiated criminal or civil cases against Trump.
A jury found against Trump in the case led by Bragg and a judge found against Trump in the case led by James. The cases brought by Smith never made it to a jury trial, but grand juries returned indictments after finding probable cause that Trump unlawfully retained national defense information and interfered in the 2020 presidential election. There is no evidence that these cases were brought to achieve purely political objectives.
In an introductory press conference, Martin made an extraordinary pledge: to share disparaging information about former government officials even if the evidence is insufficient to support criminal charges against them. According to Martin, “if they can’t be charged, we will name them … and in a culture that respects shame, they should be people that are ashamed. And that’s a fact. That’s the way things work. And so that’s, that’s how I believe the job operates.”
If Martin really does follow through on that de facto mission statement, it will be a betrayal of both DOJ policy and legal ethics, which prohibit prosecutors from making extrajudicial statements about individuals under investigation. Moreover, while “name and shame” is a tactic that the DOJ uses in certain circumstances, Martin’s description is not how that strategy works, either. “Name and shame” in a DOJ context refers to the practice of filing a detailed indictment against defendants who cannot be arrested because they are in a country from which they cannot be extradited.
This technique fulfills a legitimate law enforcement interest by exposing alleged misconduct as a deterrent. For example, five Chinese military hackers were named in a 2014 indictment accusing them of economic espionage in the steel industry to expose the activities of a hostile foreign adversary. In 2016, 13 Russian intelligence operatives were named in special counsel Robert Mueller’s indictment accusing them of interfering with the 2016 presidential election.
But importantly, this strategy is generally only deployed after a grand jury finds evidence sufficient to establish probable cause and returns an indictment. Martin, on the other hand, suggests he will publish disparaging information about individuals even in the absence of such evidence, a breathtaking breach of DOJ norms.
As a federal prosecutor, I learned quickly that the DOJ takes its obligation to refrain from making statements that could harm a person’s reputation seriously. Or at least, it used to.
When I first became a U.S. attorney, my colleagues and I were sent to the Justice Department training center in Columbia, South Carolina, to learn the do’s and don’ts of making public comments about our work. We were taught we must avoid making statements outside of the public record except where required, such as an active crime spree in which public safety is at risk. The “Justice Manual,” the DOJ’s policy guidebook, prohibits personnel from confirming or denying even the existence of an investigation, lest they cast aspersions on the subject of the probe.