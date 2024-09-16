Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Trump and Vance think anti-immigrant hate is good politics. They’re mistaken.

The MAGA anti-immigrant playbook hasn’t paid political dividends in years.

Vance defends pet-eating claims, says he will ‘create stories’ to get media attention September 16, 2024 / 07:37
By  Michael A. Cohen
Illustration: Michael A. Cohen

Michael A. Cohen

Michael Cohen is an MSNBC columnist. He is also the publisher of the newsletter Truth and Consequences and hosts the weekly podcast That ‘70s Movie Podcast.