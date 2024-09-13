The most dangerous thing JD Vance has said

In an interview Monday with the hosts of the podcast “All-in,” Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance of Ohio said that if he’d been vice president on Jan. 6, 2021, he would have gone along with then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to delay Congress’ certification of Joe Biden’s victory.
That may be the most dangerous thing Vance has said since he joined Trump’s ticket in July. The problem isn’t just that Vance is clinging to the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen and that there were legal avenues to change the results; Vance’s statement doubles as a bright clear warning that he’ll go along with whatever Trump orders him to do.
When asked what he would have done if he’d been in then-Vice President Mike Pence’s shoes on Jan. 6, Vance didn’t say he’d have outright declared Trump the victor. He instead said he “would have asked the states to submit alternative slates of electors and let the country have the debate about what actually matters and what kind of an election that we had.”
That was the goal of the “fake electors plot,” a key component of Trump’s failed attempt to reverse his loss to Biden. Having failed in court, Trump’s accomplices dreamed up a plan to have Republicans in states he lost illegally cast Electoral College ballots for him anyway. Those ballots would then be submitted both to the National Archives and Congress, prompting confusion over which slate to certify.
Option A in that case was to have Pence accept the fake electors as real and declare Trump the winner. The backup that Trump-allied lawyer John Eastman pitched was to have Congress send the matter back to state legislatures to decide what to do with those “contested” slates. The idea was that Republican state lawmakers would succumb to pressure and say Trump won, despite vote tallies that showed he hadn’t.
It’s not clear whether that would have worked, given the reluctance of those same GOP legislators to get behind Trump’s chicanery earlier in the process. But having the imprimatur of Congress to give them cover to throw the election to their candidate would certainly have helped the plot’s chances of success. Once those “alternative” slates were returned after the delay, the plot called for Pence to either declare Trump victorious, or let Congress decide, as Vance has previously suggested he’d have done.
“If I had been vice president, I would have told the states, like Pennsylvania, Georgia and so many others, that we needed to have multiple slates of electors and I think the U.S. Congress should have fought over it from there,” Vance told ABC News’ “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos in a February interview, months before he was tapped to join the GOP ticket.
It’s only rarely happened, but the 12th Amendment does allow for the House to make the final call on who has won a contested presidential election. The process requires a vote by state delegation, and Republicans had the majority in enough House delegations to throw the presidency Trump’s way if it came down to it.