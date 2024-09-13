Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The most dangerous thing JD Vance has said

The GOP's vice presidential nominee would have had states send "alternate slates" of electors in 2020, despite no real evidence of mass fraud.

‘Shout out to JD Vance for help with Taylor Swift endorsement’: Expert urges, ‘Go on more podcasts!’ September 11, 2024 / 08:10
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.