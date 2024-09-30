Tim Walz is primed to outdo JD Vance in a populist match-up

Vice presidential debates are typically a lot less interesting than presidential ones. Despite the pundit buzz surrounding the veepstakes, VP candidates rarely sway voters, and it follows from that historical pattern that vice presidential debates are unlikely to be consequential. They’re low-stakes affairs that feature candidates tasked with playing a supporting role: The candidates are meant to act as defenders or attack dogs on behalf of their running mates, and they don’t usually announce policies or break new ground politically. The bar for a solid performance is avoiding any gaffes.
But Tuesday’s vice presidential debate is going to be different. The presidential race has unfolded unconventionally, with Vice President Kamala Harris’ surprise last-second nomination. She is still filling in a number of gaps in the public’s perceptions of her agenda, and for this reason, her VP pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, could play an outsize role in shaping how undecided voters perceive the Democratic presidential ticket. The quality of Walz’s performance could conceivably determine some voters’ decisions on whether they trust the Democrats on the top-tier issue of economic policy — or even just on the level of “vibes.”
But the exceptional importance of this debate goes beyond the time crunch that Harris and Walz face in introducing themselves to voters before Election Day. Both Walz and his opponent, Republican Sen. JD Vance, occupy unusually influential roles on their tickets. In particular, both are at the leading edge of their respective parties’ ongoing experiments in populism, and they have taken a muscular role in shaping the communications strategies of their campaigns. Walz has played a formative role in the Harris campaign’s efforts to frame the Democrats as joyful normies and to depict Republicans as “weird” extremists. Vance, meanwhile, has been doing a striking amount of heavy lifting on the ground for Trump, establishing new Trumpian theories in defense of lying and charting new territory in denigrating migrants and women by putting nativism and social traditionalism front and center in the race.
In the clash of the populisms, Walz has the advantage. He is well positioned to poke holes in the ruse of right-wing populism and to make Vance look like a phony. Walz should lean into those differences as hard as he can if he wants to have a chance at leaving a lasting mark.