Tim Walz is primed to outdo JD Vance in a populist match-up

At a stylistic level, populism comes to Walz naturally. He grew up in rural Nebraska, he served in the Army National Guard, he only attended state schools, and he was a teacher and a football coach before getting into politics. He is the first person on a Democratic presidential ticket in about half a century not to have attended law school. He organically exudes the “everyman” affect that many politicians strive desperately for but rarely achieve. His comfort with his identity as a regular dude is what helped him stick the “weird” put-down that transformed the Democratic Party’s comms strategy overnight and has continued to vex MAGA ever since. And his natural ease with people underpins the Harris campaign’s emphasis on documenting the quotidian details of life on the campaign trail.

On the other side, Vance also comes from a working-class background and served in the military. But his life eventually went down a more conventionally elite path: He attended Yale law school, went into venture capital, and then parlayed punditry and relationships with Silicon Valley billionaires into a vice presidential candidacy. Vance’s journey also involved a swift and opportunistic political transformation, during which he went in just a handful of years from denouncing Trump as “cultural heroin” to stumping as a MAGA zealot. Vance is intelligent, but during unscripted public appearances he does not appear as comfortable in his own skin as Walz does, perhaps in part because he has chosen to reinvent his political worldview to secure access to power. He also simply seems to lack the people skills that are deployed so deftly by his counterpart. (This may also explain in part why Walz’s favorability among registered voters is much higher than Vance’s.)

To take down Vance at the debate, Walz has plenty to work with. Walz can argue that his own record — a life of public service — demonstrates a more reliable commitment to the people than palling around with tech tycoons and a scam-addicted billionaire politician. Walz can nail Vance for his massive flip-flops on his positions on Trump. Walz can continue to point out how right-wing populism uses culture wars to obscure their encroachment on Americans’ civil liberties and the restructuring of the economy to benefit the rich. Walz can wield his record supporting unions and helping pass sweeping social policies in Minnesota, such as the biggest child tax credit in the nation, to demonstrate his commitment to the people, which contrasts with Vance’s mostly shallow posturing in support of organized labor and devotion to protecting corporate interests.

I can’t predict who will be better received by voters at Tuesday’s debate or who will land the zingers that echo across the internet the next day. But Walz’s career and political sensibilities have primed him to be a strong foil against the false populism of the right. He has all the tools in his hand — he just needs to use them.