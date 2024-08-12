Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Olympians giving their all for the U.S. should get more in return

The Olympics highlighted many issues we can’t just ignore through gold-colored glasses.

Image: Rugby Sevens - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 Ariana Ramsey rugby player athlete
Ariana Ramsey #1 of Team United States runs at Grace Crompton #4 of Team Great Britain during the Women's Rugby Sevens Quarter Final match between Team Great Britain and Team United States on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France, in Paris, on July 29, 2024.Getty Images file
By  Kavitha A. Davidson

Kavitha A. Davidson

Kavitha A. Davidson is an Emmy-winning sports journalist from New York. She was most recently a correspondent on HBO's "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel." She was previously a reporter and columnist at ESPN, The Athletic, and Bloomberg.