What Letitia James and Adam Schiff should take from James Comey’s indictment

President Donald Trump's revenge campaign doesn't require convictions in court. Simple humiliation will suffice.

“Start of a hugely significant turn for our country’: Jim Comey pleads not guilty to DOJ charges October 8, 2025 / 11:47
Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.