Trump-owned club to host fundraiser for Jan. 6 rioters (again)

Trump-owned club to host fundraiser for Jan. 6 rioters (again)

Donald Trump isn't just promising pardons for Jan. 6 criminals and defendants, he and his properties keep holding fundraising events for them, too.

Aug. 23, 2024, 10:39 AM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

