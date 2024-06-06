What Israel’s reported covert influence operation inside the U.S. says about it

One typically associates covert online campaigns to influence American politics with geopolitical rivals of the U.S., like Russia and China. But it turns out that some of the recent meddling is coming from a staunch U.S. ally: Israel.
According to shocking reports in The New York Times and Haaretz this week, citing current and former Israeli officials and documents obtained by the publications, Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs hired an Israeli political marketing firm to secretly influence American lawmakers and voters through fake social media accounts and news websites. These accounts and websites posted positions supporting Israel’s military operation in Gaza, criticizing pro-Palestinian groups, and spreading disinformation about antisemitism on American college campuses. (Israel’s Ministry of Diaspora Affairs has denied funding the operation.)
The Times reported that “the operation is the first documented case of the Israeli government’s organizing a campaign to influence the U.S. government” according to social media experts. The commissioned marketing firm created hundreds of social media accounts on X, Facebook and Instagram that posed as local constituents, students and activist citizens and posted comments online using ChatGPT-generated content. These accounts, which accumulated over 40,000 followers, often targeted U.S. lawmakers — particularly Black Democratic lawmakers, such as House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., and Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga. — with replies. While Meta said this week that it had detected some of the AI-generated content and started taking it down, at least some of the accounts on X remain active.
The efficacy of this operation is unclear; at least some of the accounts appear manifestly fake and use awkward and repetitive language. But regardless of its effectiveness, this was not a minor effort. According to the Times, the ministry allocated the project a $2 million budget.
This isn’t “special friend of the U.S.” behavior. It’s adversarial, rogue-state behavior. And it’s a brazen gesture of disrespect for both the United States’ sovereignty and the sanctity of democracy.