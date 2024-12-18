Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Indiana executed a man in near-secret this week. It shouldn’t be that way.

The lethal injection of Joseph Corcoran this week highlights a worrying transparency trend.

Indiana executes man convicted of quadruple murder December 18, 2024 / 01:26
By  Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat

Austin Sarat is the William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Jurisprudence and Political Science at Amherst College. The views expressed here do not represent Amherst College. 