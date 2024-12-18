Indiana executed a man in near-secret this week. It shouldn’t be that way.

Very early on Wednesday morning, after a 15-year hiatus, Indiana got back into the execution business. The lethal injection of Joseph Corcoran happened in near-secret, highlighting a worrying trend in the state that seems designed to keep the public in the dark about one of the criminal justice system’s most brutal practices.
Corcoran was convicted in 1997 of murdering four people, including his brother and his sister’s fiancé, and exhausted all his federal appeals in 2016. The following year, Indiana changed its laws to clamp down on what the public could know about the death penalty.
Since then, the state prohibits the revelation of information “reasonably calculated to lead to the identity” of a “pharmacist, a pharmacy, a wholesale drug distributor, or an outsourcing facility that provides a lethal substance to the department of correction” or “an officer, an employee, or a contractor” of those persons.”
Indiana went so far as to say that the law applied “retroactively to any request for information, discovery request, or proceeding, no matter when made or initiated.” Beyond that, the Hoosier state took the radical step of deciding not to give media witnesses the right to be present at any execution. Wyoming is the only other death penalty state with a similar policy.
As the Death Penalty Information Center observes, “Recent secrecy laws hide critical details like the source of execution drugs and the identities of execution team members from the public — sometimes even from death-sentenced prisoners and their lawyers, who must obtain a court order for these details.”
Such secrecy is incompatible with the public’s right to know, which underlies the First Amendment’s press freedom guarantee. Unfortunately, the United States Supreme Court disagrees.
In 1890, the court upheld Minnesota’s then-existing ban on media access to executions. Justice John Marshall noted that “whether a convict, sentenced to death, shall be executed before or after sunrise, within or without the walls of the jail, or within or outside of some other enclosure … are regulations that do not affect his substantial rights.”
The same observation, he explained, applied to potential witnesses. “These are regulations which the legislature, in its wisdom, and for the public good, could legally prescribe.”
Other courts have taken a different view, including the Ninth Circuit. In a 2002 decision about lethal injection, the judges argued that “independent public scrutiny” was an essential part of the process. Public and media witnesses need to know how lethal injections are administered in order to evaluate whether they can be “fairly and humanely administered … Americans simply cannot rely on the state to report accurately such crucial details as whether the injections are effective, or complicated or painful.”
The appellate court unanimously noted that “the public has a First Amendment right to view executions,” including the inmate’s demeanor and the behavior of the guards. “Independent public scrutiny made possible by the public and media witnesses to an execution,” it explained, “plays a significant role in the proper functioning of capital punishment. An informed public debate is critical in determining whether execution by lethal injection comports with the evolving standards of decency which mark the progress of a maturing society.”