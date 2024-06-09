Opinion

Republicans going after Hunter Biden for his addiction are playing a dangerous game

Seating jurors who have experiences with addiction does not make a jury “sympathetic.” It makes it informed.

By  Molly Jong-Fast

Molly Jong-Fast

Molly Jong-Fast is a political analyst for MSNBC, special correspondent for Vanity Fair and host of the podcast "Fast Politics with Molly Jong-Fast."