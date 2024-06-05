Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Hunter Biden’s trial undercuts one of Trump’s biggest lies

That the president's son is facing federal criminal charges doesn't square with Donald Trump's persecution complex.

‘Sensitive moment’ for entire Biden family: Hunter Biden’s gun trial resume today June 4, 2024 / 06:14
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.