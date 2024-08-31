Hulu’s ‘Baywatch’ doc is a shallow look back at a shallow TV phenomenon

How did “Baywatch,” the 1990s television show that made Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra household names, insert a specific vision of the California dream in the world’s imagination, turned the red one-piece into a cultural (and sexual) icon, and made the slow-motion run a staple performance for any hottie on the beach. What did this hugely popular show mean for America, and perhaps the world? A new Hulu docuseries, “After Baywatch,” tries to answer just that.
Spoiler: It doesn’t. But it does paint an illuminating picture of a shallow, hollow show made up of a shallow, hollow cast, as embodying some of the worst of ’90s pop culture. It also explores how the show set the stage for the rapidly devolving cheap entertainment that would eventually bring us reality TV and social media influencers.
The most compelling star of “Baywatch” remains the most compelling person several decades later: Pamela Anderson. Anderson, though, didn’t sit for interviews for this documentary. After a life of tabloid exploitation, she has moved back to her Canadian hometown, where she has traded in her signature pencil-thin brows, smokey heavily lashed eyes and over-lined lips for a bare face. She’s been renovating her house. She runs a skin care brand. She’s an animal rights activist. She likes to hang out with her dogs.
Anderson isn’t absent from the documentary — filmmakers use old interviews to piece together her storyline — but the documentary’s treatment of her is flat and insubstantial: She was a compelling Playboy model who turned the magazine into a feeder for “Baywatch” talent; the paparazzi were aggressive; a leaked sex tape almost ruined her career but she got through it and, afterward, sex tapes actually catapulted some B-listers like Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian to fame. The only somewhat interesting revelation is that David Hasselhoff initially didn’t want Anderson on the show because he worried everyone would be looking at her and not him.
In reality, there is much more to say about Anderson, and how she was a mess of contradictions that parallel so much of ’90s life for young women: She was super sexy and sexualized, and with that came the presumption that she had no right to privacy even in her most intimate sexual affairs; she partied and had bad taste in men and was happily a little bit trashy, which seemed to give permission to the public to ignore or even tongue-wag at the fact that she was married to a violent domestic abuser — a fact Anderson herself doesn’t seem to have totally processed or addressed, downplaying husband Tommy Lee’s abuse even decades later. Even now, she seems to both want to leave her past behind while not totally reckoning with it.
This is not so unlike the broader public’s relationship to the decade that made Anderson famous and the show that helped define it. Paris Hilton, arguably the Pam Anderson of the next decade — blond, beautiful, widely mocked, widely followed, the victim of her own leaked sex tape (made with a man who would go on to marry and divorce Anderson) told a reporter in the early 2000s, “My boyfriends always tell me I’m not sexual. Sexy, but not sexual.” This ideal, that women be sexually performative for men, but not actually sexual for themselves, was at the heart of both “Baywatch” and turn-of-the-century expectations for female celebrities. As the show went on, the legs of the red Baywatch suits got higher-cut and the necklines dropped lower, but the scripts remained cheesy and even wholesome. Sometimes, there just wasn’t enough actual footage to fill the show’s full run-time, and so it was padded with montages of California sunsets, perky butts on beaches, and of course the notorious slo-mo breast-bouncing runs down the sand.