How Rep. Brandon Gill went from clickbait to Congress

The 30-year-old Texas congressman helped promote the big lie documentary “2,000 Mules” and founded a far-right website.

Photo illustration of Brandon Gill
Rep. Brandon Gill, R-TexasLeila Register / MSNBC; Getty Images
By  Jared Holt

Jared Holt

Jared Holt is a reporter and researcher who studies hate and extremist movements in the United States and their relationships to the internet.