The deep irony of Steve Bannon’s delayed prison sentence

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon is set to take a lengthy summer vacation from riling up the far-right on behalf of his former boss. A federal judge ordered Bannon to report to prison on July 1 to begin a four-month sentence that he’s managed to dodge for almost two years. It’s an order that is set to neutralize one of the MAGA movement’s most influential bomb-throwers and propagandists until right before Election Day — and Bannon has nobody but himself to blame for it.
Bannon has spent the last several years seeming very confident despite spending so much time on the wrong side of the law. He was charged with allegedly duping true believers into donating money to the “We Build the Wall” organization in 2020; then-President Donald Trump issued Bannon a pardon on the way out the door in 2021. He then defied a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 Committee, earning him two counts of contempt of Congress.
A jury found Bannon guilty in July 2022, and he received his four-month sentence that October. If he’d reported to serve out his sentence in November, he’d have been out of prison for over a year by now. Instead, he chose to appeal his case, arguing that Trump had invoked executive privilege, preventing him from complying with the congressional subpoena, and that his lawyer at the time had told him it was fine to blow off Congress. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia disagreed, upholding Bannon’s conviction in May.
None of this has softened Bannon’s commitment to amplifying the most incendiary far-right lies about mass election fraud to his listeners. Nor has he shown anything resembling remorse or shame for his actions. On his “War Room” podcast on Thursday, just hours ahead of the hearing where he learned his fate, Bannon was laughing as he told his guest, “I have a previously scheduled event that I’m going to have to punch out [until] 5 to 7 o’clock tonight.” He rightly assumed that he wasn’t about to be told to proceed directly from the courtroom to a jail cell. But once he is in custody, it will be a few months before he’s able to record more episodes.
That would be a relatively minor inconvenience for most podcast hosts of the world. But it’s through the “War Room” that Bannon has managed to regain relevance after a rollercoaster ride that’s taken him in and out of Trump’s inner circle. After helping engineer Trump’s long-shot win in 2016, Bannon took a job in the White House, where he was one of the main facilitators of the chaos that embodied the early days of the administration.
Bannon was bumped from the West Wing after just seven months in his job when backlash to the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, required a far-right scapegoat. But that just prompted him to return to his roots as a reactionary media gremlin, launching his podcast in the same basement where he used to run Breitbart Media. It’s the same podcast that he used to rile up Trump’s supporters after the 2020 election and feed them false hope that things could still turn out differently if Congress had the will to act. He encouraged those listeners to be in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, the day that the House and Senate would meet to certify the Electoral College’s ballots.
In the aftermath of the attack on the Capitol that day, Bannon was briefly persona non grata as Trump was seen as defeated — emphasis on briefly. The chaos of 2020 had “done the preliminary work of undermining institutions and creating a receptivity to a new faith,” journalist Isaac Arnsdorf wrote in his book, “Finish What We Started: The MAGA Movement’s Ground War to End Democracy.”