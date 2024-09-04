Kamala Harris’ $25 million down-ballot pledge should make the GOP very nervous

In a sign of just how flush her campaign is as she enters the final turn signaled by Labor Day, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday pledged $25 million toward House, Senate and state-level races. That commitment is a major investment aimed at making it easier for Harris to govern if she’s elected president.
The $25 million being doled out includes $10 million each to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which are focused on winning back the House and keeping the Senate. Another $2.5 million will go to the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which helps in state legislature races, and $1 million each to the Democratic Governors Association and the Democratic Attorneys General Association.
With former President Donald Trump atop the Republican ticket, the GOP is in the opposite position financially. If the Harris campaign is a source of cash for other Democratic candidates, then the Trump campaign is a sponge, continuing to suck up precious resources other Republican candidates need ahead of a tight election. The cash disparity could not only determine the trajectory of the presidential race, but it might also help determine the direction of the country for the next two years.
When Harris took over as the Democratic Party’s candidate, she inherited a sizable war chest from President Joe Biden who was leading Trump in both spending and cash on hand. Since then, that cash pile has only grown. The Harris campaign said last week that in the six weeks since Biden stepped aside, it’s raised $540 million. That’s right, more than half a billion dollars in just a month and a half. With that kind of money rolling in, it only makes sense for Harris to share the wealth with other Democratic candidates.
With political spending set to top $10 billion this year, the $25 million pledge from Harris to down-ballot Democrats may initially seem like a drop in the bucket. But it’s huge that this much money is being sent out this early. “In 2020, the DNC transferred $5 million to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and $1 million to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in mid-October, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission,” Politico reported Tuesday. “Earlier money gives the committees more spending options, as common campaign tactics such as hiring staff, taping ads or printing mailers take time.”
The earlier dispensation of money is important because it’s still a very close election across the board. Control of the House is currently a toss-up, according to the Cook Political Report’s latest estimates. There are 22 seats that are competitive enough to be considered up for grabs, split evenly between the parties, with Democrats needing to flip only eight of the GOP’s 11 seats to regain a majority. And while the Senate calendar is tough for Democrats this year, with at least one seat guaranteed to flip to Republicans in West Virginia, Democratic incumbents and candidates for open seats are holding strong for now.