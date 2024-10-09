Harris’ tough talk is allowing Trump to claim the ‘antiwar’ mantle

When Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah with a U.S.-made bomb, Vice President Kamala Harris hailed the act as “a measure of justice.” Now Harris’ team struggles to defend Israel’s devastating air strikes on Lebanon, which have displaced hundreds of thousands. Former President Donald Trump has called the war “unacceptable.” Meanwhile, Harris labels those who, like Trump, want Ukraine to be willing to make concessions as part of a diplomatic settlement as proponents of “surrender.”
If Harris aims to be the only presidential candidate defending Israel and Ukraine, she should stop. It allows Trump to position himself as the peace candidate — something many Americans, especially swing voters, crave. A survey conducted by my colleagues at the Institute for Global Affairs provides some examples.
Fully two-thirds of Americans want the U.S. to push for a negotiated settlement to end Ukraine’s war, and in six battleground states, independent voters were the most inclined to do so. And a plurality of independents in these battleground states believe any military aid to Israel must be conditioned on first reaching a cease-fire. (The margin of error for both national and battleground state samples in the survey was 3.9%.)
Instead of continuing the current open-ended “as long as it takes” approaches, which have failed to distinguish between American interests and those of Ukraine and Israel, Harris would be wise to prioritize ending the conflicts. She should say she wants the wars to end.
Nationally, when asked what goals the U.S. should pursue, independents joined Republicans in being 20% more likely than Democrats to prioritize de-escalation over other goals like restoring Ukraine’s borders or deterring autocrats. Even among Democrats, the avoidance of escalation outweighs the pursuit of total victory or deterrence.
In the presidential debate, Harris conjured an image of Vladimir Putin “sitting in Kyiv with his eyes on the rest of Europe — starting with Poland.” This scenario, however, seems far-fetched to both low-information undecided voters and high-information national security experts alike.
Her swift pivot to addressing “the 800,000 Polish Americans right here in Pennsylvania” revealed more about political math than geopolitical reality. I’m not above data-based politics; this whole piece is based on poll numbers. But there’s a difference between understanding voter sentiment and treating American voters of Polish descent like they’re living in Warsaw rather than West Chester.
Our poll found that independents join Republicans in their skepticism of America’s support for Ukraine’s maximalist war goals — but they join Democrats in their skepticism of unconditional support for Israel’s war effort. Most want to either end American support outright or tie military aid to a cease-fire.
Unfortunately for Harris, while she and Trump are seen nationally as equally likely to end these wars, our battleground state polling tells a different story. In these states, Trump leads Harris 58% to 42% on the issue, with a 3.9% margin of error.
This gap extends to broader foreign policy perceptions, too. More voters nationally — but fewer in these swing states — see Harris as someone who advances America’s interests abroad or pursues a foreign policy “which benefits people like you.”