Why the GOP’s subservience to Trump and Musk is also so problematic for Democrats

The Constitution’s authors clearly saw Congress as being the first among equals in the three branches of government. The legislative branch was granted sole authority over some of the most powerful aspects of the state, including taxation and declarations of war. It was left to the first Congress to finish filling out most of the document’s details, like determining the size of the Supreme Court and the scope of the executive departments under the president.
The Republican leaders of the 119th Congress seem to have entirely forgotten their place in the federal pecking order. There are few GOP legislators these days who are willing to present themselves as an equal of President Donald Trump, let alone willing to tell him what to do. Their prostration before Trump has reduced the most powerful branch on paper to petitioning the president’s court for the means to achieve even Congress’ most modest goals.
Trump, in his race to rip out the gears of government and illegally tear down what Congress has established, has made no secret of this new power dynamic. Congressional Republicans have offered little public outcry against the president usurping their power, slashing whole agencies and departments their predecessors established under federal law. Not only that, but the legislature’s new deference to the White House is compelled to take a bizarre detour through billionaire Elon Musk, who in his role as the de facto head of the quasi-governmental Department of Government Efficiency appears to have more control over the Republican agenda than House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.
Behind closed doors, Republicans are desperate to keep Trump and Musk’s cuts from hurting them with their constituents — or at least to get some kind of heads-up from DOGE’s hatchet men. The New York Times on Friday reported a behind-the-scenes look at how Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., leapt to protect federal offices that serve his constituents and provide jobs in his district. Rather than using any of his influence as chair of the House Appropriations Committee, Cole and his aides had to reach out to Musk and DOGE, hat in hand, to ask them to reconsider.
Alongside his counterpart in the Senate and the head of the House Ways and Means Committee, Cole is a key gatekeeper of the power of the purse. In the past, he would have been rightly seen as one of the most powerful figures in Washington. The power the speaker and majority leader wield over those committees has been used in turn to boost their own influence. Members hustled hard for earmarked funds to bring federal projects to their states and districts, which the president’s administration would then carry out. It has historically been a tangible way for lawmakers to show that they were getting things done in Washington.
Now things are entirely reversed, as the White House asserts total control over federal projects, leaving personal appeals to Musk and his loyal staffers as the only way for Republicans to stave off politically damaging cuts. While the earlier system was undoubtedly partisan, there was always a chance the next election would put the gavel back in the hands of the current ranking member.