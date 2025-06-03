Israel and the U.S. are weaponizing aid in Gaza, while more people die

On Tuesday morning, Israeli soldiers fired at crowds of Palestinians as they tried to approach a food distribution site in the south of Gaza, according to the Israeli military. At least 27 people were killed in the shooting, the Gaza Health Ministry and Red Cross reported.
Two days earlier, witnesses who spoke with NBC News said the Israeli military fired on people in Gaza as they attempted to reach an aid hub on Sunday. A reported 31 people were killed, according to a Gaza hospital director. Israel has denied responsibility for the deaths. Both events follow the rollout of a new aid plan that relies on Israeli and U.S.-backed private aid organizations, and which has been criticized by the U.N. and the international humanitarian community for violating international standards of neutrality. On Friday, the U.S. Boston Consulting Group withdrew involvement and ground operations from the project amidst ongoing criticism.
The deliberate withholding of food from a civilian population is not a tactic. It’s not “collateral damage.” It’s cruelty. And when used as a tool of war, under international law, it becomes a crime.
What we are witnessing in Gaza is not merely a humanitarian crisis. It is a man-made catastrophe, a siege that amounts to the forced starvation of over 2 million Palestinians, and it is a moral failure of the West’s conscience.
I’ve seen firsthand what a siege looks like. I was living in Gaza as a journalist in 2007 when, in response to Hamas winning elections the year before, Israel imposed its initial blockade on the entire territory. And I saw the siege’s brutal toll.
I know what desperation does to people, what it means when children cry not because they’re afraid of bombs, but because their stomachs are empty. I’ve seen the despair and the grief on a father’s face when he can’t find medicines to save his sick children.
But Gaza in 2025 represents something even more dire and more sinister: the systematic targeting of the very essentials of life in advance of a policy not to punish Palestinians but, as aid groups have warned, to advance Israel’s policy of ethnic cleansing.
What’s happening in Gaza is a crime that’s been building for years; one that exposes that starvation, deprivation and collective punishment have long been part of Israel’s policy toward Palestinians.
What we’re seeing today is simply the most brutal, most public and most lethal phase of a system that has existed for nearly two decades.
Let’s start with the facts: In 2007, after Hamas won elections and took control of Gaza, Israel, along with Egypt, imposed a blockade on the entire territory. What followed wasn’t just economic isolation.
That year, the Israeli government commissioned a now-infamous document known as the “red lines” report.
It was a deliberate strategy of controlled deprivation. Israeli officials didn’t just seal the borders, they calculated how many calories Palestinians in Gaza would need to avoid malnutrition, and then restricted food imports to match. Trucks carrying lentils, pasta and powdered milk were sometimes turned away. Not because of security concerns — but because those items were not considered essential.
That’s not a conspiracy theory. It’s documented policy. Dov Weiglass, an adviser to then-Israeli PM Ehud Olmert, once even bragged that the goal was to “put the Palestinians on a diet, but not to make them die of hunger.”
Gaza’s economy collapsed. Its water became undrinkable. Electricity came and went, often only available for a few hours a day. Hospitals barely functioned. Aid groups called it an “open-air prison.” And yet the world kept looking away.