How Fox News is helping Trump and Project 2025’s dystopian mission

Last week, a group of House Democrats launched a task force to combat Project 2025, a blueprint for Trump’s presidency, should he win in November, put together by conservative groups. Led by the Heritage Foundation with the support of over 100 other right-wing organizations, the far-right tome is a chilling roadmap for the subversion of checks and balances, the creation of new authoritarian presidential powers, and the empowerment of political appointees to Christianize the federal government.
Rather than address the substance of the lawmakers’ concerns, Heritage president Kevin Roberts denounced them as “unserious and misleading.” He accused Democrats of using taxpayer resources for “a smear campaign against the united effort to restore self-governance to everyday Americans.”
Roberts’ description of Project 2025’s goals as the restoration of “self-governance” is an audacious deception. When it comes to reproductive freedom, for example, Project 2025 yearns for a government that bans abortion pills, restricts access to contraception, and gives Christian conservatives sweeping powers to impose their beliefs on others.
But as Roberts’ deception implies, these policies are highly unpopular with voters. So Trump and Republicans have been scrambling to downplay their extremist base’s deep opposition to reproductive freedom while masking their true intentions to other voters. This duplicity is not just directed at swing or independent voters who might not realize that Trump’s attempts at abortion “moderation” deliberately muddle his true intentions. It is also directed at keeping many Republicans who may have less extreme views in the dark.
Even Fox News is shielding its viewers from Republican assaults on IVF and contraception. According to a new report from the watchdog Media Matters, the network spent just two minutes discussing the Southern Baptist Convention’s approval of a resolution condemning IVF, using this fleeting coverage solely as a prompt for former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway to claim that Trump supports IVF and so does “every single Republican senator running for election this year.” Yet within about an hour of Conway making this assurance, all but two Senate Republicans filibustered a Democratic bill that would have protected access to IVF. Media Matters reports that Fox News was silent both about the introduction of the bill and about Republicans killing it.
This is part of pattern at Fox News: The network spent just three minutes on a similar Republican filibuster earlier this month blocking a Democratic bill to protect contraception access, and the network has run minimal or no coverage of various red-state efforts to restrict abortion and contraception.