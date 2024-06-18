Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Fox News is helping Trump and Project 2025’s dystopian mission

The network is shielding its viewers from Republican assaults on IVF and contraception.

Breaking down the ‘motivated ignorance’ of Trump supporters June 18, 2024 / 08:17
By  Sarah Posner

Sarah Posner

Sarah Posner is the author of "Unholy: How White Christian Nationalists Powered the Trump Presidency, and the Devastating Legacy They Left Behind."