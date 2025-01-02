Opinion

The FBI’s terrorism designation in New Orleans is much more than a symbolic act

The investigation into Wednesday's deadly Bourbon Street attack has also highlighted the importance of an FBI director with knowledge, experience and judgment.

BREAKING: FBI says New Orleans suspect had what appears to be an ISIS flag January 1, 2025 / 02:48
By  Barbara McQuade

Barbara McQuade

Barbara McQuade is a former Michigan U.S. attorney and legal analyst.