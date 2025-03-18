I served in the FBI for 25 years. I’ve never heard anything as ominous as Trump’s DOJ speech.

When President Donald Trump spoke at the Department of Justice headquarters last week, it was already unusual for him to be there.
His wildly inappropriate remarks vowing to seek vengeance against his enemies and the media — in some cases identified by name — made his remarks unprecedented.
I served 25 years in the Justice Department as an FBI agent and assistant director, and I’ve never seen anything this ominous. What makes it worse is that the two men who now lead the bureau are well-positioned to carry out the retribution that Trump called for in his speech.
The FBI is now in the hands of two men who have never led anything. FBI Director Kash Patel, with a smattering of experience in criminal defense work in Miami and a stint as a prosecutor and political flunky at the Pentagon and the White House, says he’ll bring FBI credibility to new heights as director. Dan Bongino, a former Fox News host, failed U.S. Senate candidate and far-right conspiracy theory podcaster — who was permanently banned from YouTube and temporarily suspended from Twitter — will serve as the bureau’s deputy director.
But their lack of qualifications is the least concern.
Patel and Bongino are poised to turn the FBI into a cudgel to bash the bureau into a politicized spearpoint aimed directly at perceived enemies of Trump. During his confirmation, Patel faced questions about an enemies list of 60 people he referred to in his book as “deep state” and his stated intentions to pursue them. Bongino, for his part, seems hell-bent on firing any FBI employee involved in Jan. 6 cases or Trump investigations. It won’t matter whether those who face the FBI’s wrath ultimately prevail in the courts. Their lives, finances and careers can be ruined by the investigation alone.
(Patel testified before Congress that “there will be no politicization at the FBI” under him, while Bongino has said he would get rid of politicization already in the agency and focus on crimes such as drug dealing.)