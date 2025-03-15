In Justice Department speech, Trump plays the victim again

President Donald Trump rehashed a litany of long-held grievances before an unusual crowd on Friday, telling officials at the Department of Justice that he had been persecuted, abused and attacked by his perceived political opponents in a meandering speech that went on for more than an hour.
Speaking to an audience that included FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump painted himself as a victim, as he called prosecutors who worked on his criminal cases “scum,” “evil” and “corrupt,” and railed against negative media coverage of him as “illegal.”
“They spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another, broke the law on a colossal scale, persecuted my family, staff and supporters, raided my home Mar-a-Lago, and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States,” he said.
Although billed as an address on law and order, Trump’s remarks to the Justice Department more resembled one of his rambling campaign speeches. Calling himself the “chief law enforcement officer” (a title usually reserved for the U.S. attorney general), Trump careened across a range of topics, from Ukraine to the price of eggs, crowed about his “mandate” in the 2024 election and vowed to “bring back faith” in a justice system that he has dramatically politicized since returning to office.