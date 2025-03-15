Opinion

Trump hones Justice Department as weapon of revenge; some dull edges remain March 15, 2025 / 08:29

In Justice Department speech, Trump plays the victim again

For more than an hour, Trump complained about being persecuted by his political rivals, calling them “scum,” “hacks” and “radicals.”

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

