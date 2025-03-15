In Justice Department speech, Trump plays the victim again

President Donald Trump rehashed a litany of long-held grievances before an unusual crowd on Friday, telling officials at the Department of Justice that he had been persecuted, abused and attacked by his perceived political opponents in a meandering speech that went on for more than an hour.

Speaking to an audience that included FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, Trump painted himself as a victim, as he called prosecutors who worked on his criminal cases “scum,” “evil” and “corrupt,” and railed against negative media coverage of him as “illegal.”

“They spied on my campaign, launched one hoax and disinformation operation after another, broke the law on a colossal scale, persecuted my family, staff and supporters, raided my home Mar-a-Lago, and did everything within their power to prevent me from becoming the president of the United States,” he said.

