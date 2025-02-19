Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

DOGE is taking its wrecking ball to the IRS, and it’s likely to be a gift to the rich

Faux "efficiency" efforts at the IRS make life easier for tax-dodging elites.

‘The IRS is freaking out’: Trump pushes to give Musk acolyte access to Americans’ personal tax data February 18, 2025 / 04:32
By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem

Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico, and he has also been published in, among other places, The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Nation, and The Intercept. You can sign up for his free politics newsletter by clicking the link at the top of this bio.