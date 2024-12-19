Mike Johnson’s shutdown convo with Elon Musk has an ominous historical parallel

One Sunday in March 1888, former President Rutherford B. Hayes wrote in his diary, “This is a government of the people, by the people, and for the people no longer. It is a government of corporations, by corporations, and for corporations.” Hayes offered this private admission at the peak of the Gilded Age, when, as the historian Richard White put it, “corruption suffused government and the economy.” Businessmen amassed fortunes never seen before in American history and demanded government officials aid them in expanding those fortunes further.
If there was any doubt that we are in a new Gilded Age, Speaker Mike Johnson’s admission to Fox News Wednesday obliterated it.
Johnson appeared on “Fox and Friends” the morning after congressional leaders released the full text of a deal to keep the federal government running through mid-March. As my colleague Hayes Brown explained Tuesday, Congress needs to pass a funding bill this week to avoid “a decidedly unmerry shutdown.” On the one hand, most House Republicans don’t want to vote for a bill that Senate Democrats and President Joe Biden will accept. But they also don’t want to be blamed for a government shutdown. To square this circle, Johnson planned to count on Democratic votes to expedite the bill’s passage with a two-thirds majority, so much of his caucus can oppose the deal without consequence.After playing a compilation of GOP representatives complaining about the bill, “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy asked Speaker Johnson about Elon Musk’s post a few hours prior that “this bill should not pass.”
“If you could,” Doocy asked, “what’s your message to Elon Musk?”
“I was communicating with Elon last night,” Johnson revealed. “Elon, Vivek [Ramaswamy] and I were on a text chain together, and I was explaining to them the background of this.”
In other words, with the federal government days from a partial shutdown, the person second in the line of presidential succession is spending his time tending to the egos of two rich businessmen.
Johnson was not even consulting Musk and Ramaswamy on areas where they might have expertise. He was explaining to these men very basic facts about how the House of Representative works. “Remember, guys, we still have just a razor-thin margin of Republicans,” Johnson says he told the two men. “So any bill has to have Democrat votes.”The speaker’s attempts at reassurance were unsuccessful. Like Musk, Ramaswamy has maintained his opposition despite Johnson’s efforts. Nor, it seems, was Musk paying attention to the lesson in congressional basics: He wrote on X that any congressperson or senator “who votes for this outrageous spending bill deserves to be voted out in 2 years!” Never mind that only one-third of the Senate is up for re-election in 2026.