Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Elon Musk as House speaker would be the perfect result of the GOP’s long devolution

If Republicans want the richest man in the world to be Speaker of the House, Americans could see the chaos of a GOP not interested in governing.

‘De facto speaker’: Congress members growing frustrated with Elon Musk December 19, 2024 / 11:37
By  Rotimi Adeoye

Rotimi Adeoye

Rotimi Adeoye is a Philadelphia-based columnist and former speechwriter covering immigration, democracy, and American politics.