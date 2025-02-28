Opinion

DOGE’s rampage through institutions has parallels in China’s Cultural Revolution

I survived Mao Zedong and the Chinese Communist Party’s purges. What's happening now reminds me of the CCP’s Central Cultural Revolution Group.

‘Normal order has broken down’: Musk dominates first Cabinet meeting February 26, 2025 / 12:16
By  Jianli Yang

Jianli Yang

Dr. Jianli Yang is the founder and president of Citizen Power Initiatives and author of "For Us, The Living: A Journey to Shine the Light on Truth" and "It’s Time for a Values-Based 'Economic NATO.'"