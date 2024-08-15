Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why Harris’ polls performance might be more than a ‘honeymoon’

Looking back to before her candidacy, there's some consistency in Kamala Harris' polling against Trump — and room to grow.

Swing state polls show movement toward Harris August 14, 2024 / 08:39
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.