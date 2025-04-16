The frightening popularity of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele’s authoritarianism

Imagine where U.S. democracy would be if President Donald Trump had an 80% approval rating, control of more than three-quarters of Congress, and the ability to blow past term limits with the Supreme Court’s blessing. Imagine if the 78-year-old Trump were 35 years younger; that is, not headed toward retirement, but poised to stick around for decades.
That’s El Salvador today. A country the size of New Jersey, with Indiana’s population and an economy smaller than that of any U.S. state, is now under the total political control of President Nayib Bukele.
Bukele, now six years into his rule, is one of the world’s most popular leaders. He oversaw the dramatic weakening of El Salvador’s gangs, mainly MS-13 and Barrio 18, which formed in the United States decades ago. Bukele’s government claims El Salvador’s homicide rate has dropped from a staggering 103 per 100,000 people in 2015 to just 1.9 per 100,000 people in 2024. That would mean the country’s homicide rate is better than the United States’ rate of 5.7 deaths per 100,000 people and comparable to that of Canada.
It’s little wonder that politicians across Latin America promise voters they’ll copy “El Modelo Bukele.”
But that model is brutally simple: Arrest everyone who seems to be affiliated with gangs, no matter how thin the evidence. Since Bukele launched his crackdown in March 2022, El Salvador has the world’s highest incarceration rate. About 3% of adult men are behind bars.
Anyone who looks suspicious, especially people with tattoos, can be jailed as a “terrorist.” In the first two years, 97% of those arrested were charged with “illicit association,” defined loosely as three or more people gathering with presumed criminal intent. At least at the outset of the crackdown, police had quotas to meet, regardless of probable cause.
Most of the people who’ve been imprisoned have never seen a judge, or have been convicted in mass trials of dozens or hundreds of people at a time. At least 350 have died in custody amid strict, austere prison conditions. Allegations and testimonies of torture are common. Bribes are often required for families to visit, unless their loved one is in the Center for Confinement of Terrorism (CECOT). At that mega-prison built in 2023, where the Trump administration has been sending people since mid-March, no visits are allowed at all.
Bukele once negotiated with the gangs’ leaders, who were already in the prison system. Whatever pact existed, though, fell apart violently in March 2022, and the crackdown that followed has been key to Bukele’s popularity.
That popularity is real and understandable. If you were a shopkeeper extorted by gangs, you got a big raise when the people running the protection racket disappeared. You can walk at night or visit friends in formerly off-limits neighborhoods. If your child was at risk of being recruited, bullied or sexually abused, then you’re likely thankful — for now — for the soldiers swarming your neighborhood. As long as they don’t start to suspect your child, too.
In 2023, the Bukele government inaugurated CECOT airing videos of prisoners with shaved heads, being crammed together and frog-marched half-naked throughout the facility. The footage horrified viewers abroad. In El Salvador, it drew cheers.
The cheers demonstrated how deeply the gangs were despised. And Bukele, a skilled political marketer with a background in advertising, has harnessed that rage. With charisma, youthful swagger and Instagram-optimized content, he enjoys swatting critics even as his claims confound fact-checkers.
Now, his model is being upheld abroad. While Biden administration officials kept a certain distance from El Salvador’s leader and his brutal prison videos, Trump and his allies have loudly praised Bukele, as we saw during his April 14 visit to the White House. With cameras rolling, Trump even suggested that Bukele build more CECOT prisons to hold U.S. citizens.