Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

The frightening popularity of El Salvador’s Nayib Bukele’s authoritarianism

The Salvadoran president's model is simple: Arrest everyone who seems to be affiliated with gangs, no matter how thin the evidence.

Trump floats alarming deportation idea while meeting with El Salvador’s president April 15, 2025 / 11:39
By  Adam Isacson

Adam Isacson

Adam Isacson works on security and migration issues at the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), a human rights organization. Over 30 years of research and advocacy, including over 30 visits to the U.S.-Mexico and Mexico-Guatemala border zones, he has produced over 250 publications, articles, book chapters, and policy memos, created several websites, and has testified eight times before the U.S. Congress. He hosts WOLA’s podcast, “Latin America Today." 