Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Kendrick Lamar rapped ‘They Not Like Us,’ and Drake decided to prove it

Drake is suggesting that Universal Music Group chose to “artificially inflate" Kendrick Lamar's song that blasted him.

Drake takes legal action over Kendrick Lamar diss track November 26, 2024 / 04:12
By  Charles F. Coleman Jr.

Charles F. Coleman Jr.

Charles F. Coleman Jr. is a civil rights attorney and a former Brooklyn, New York, prosecutor. He is an MSNBC legal analyst. Follow him on Twitter @CFColemanJr.