Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This aspect of Louisiana’s abortion ban is deliberately vague — and deliberately cruel

Doctors across Louisiana have confirmed that our vague laws on this “life of the mother” have made them afraid of providing care for a woman having a miscarriage.

Women share stories of being denied emergency abortions at Democratic National Convention August 19, 2024 / 06:01
By  Rep. Mandie Landry

Rep. Mandie Landry

Mandie Landry is a member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, where she represents a district in New Orleans. She was recently re-elected to a second term. A former lawyer for an abortion clinic, fertility clinic, and people seeking abortion, she focuses much of her policy work on maternal health and reproductive rights, as well as gun safety, tenants’ rights, criminal law reform, and coastal erosion and its consequences.