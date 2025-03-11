Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Five years after Covid, America’s pandemic preparedness is speeding backward

The U.S. was considered more prepared than any other country to deal with a pandemic. But when Covid arrived, multiple flaws were exposed.

‘Outrageous’ and ‘unacceptable’: CDC ordered by Trump admin to cut comms with WHO January 28, 2025 / 04:22
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.