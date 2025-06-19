Democrats should stay away from Trump’s crypto bill

The Senate just handed the crypto industry the legitimacy it’s been craving for years.
With help from 18 Democrats, Senate Republicans passed the GENIUS Act this week, the first major piece of crypto legislation in U.S. history. The bill now heads to the House.
In theory, the legislation would establish the first regulatory framework for issuers of stablecoins, which are cryptocurrencies pegged to assets such as the U.S. dollar. But in practice, it opens the floodgates to corruption and financial collapse.
The bill reads more like a wish list from crypto lobbyists than a serious attempt at oversight. It would create a framework without teeth, with no real limits on who could issue stablecoins and no stringent requirements to prove issuers have the assets to secure them.
In May, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called the legislation “a giveaway to big tech” that would “supercharge the profitability of Donald Trump’s crypto corruption.” And she’s not wrong.
We’ve grown all too comfortable with Republicans in Congress supporting this kind of ill-considered gift to Trump and his allies.
But why did Democrats — members of the party of economic fairness and transparency — get behind this? It could all comes down to three words: Follow the money.
In the 2024 election cycle, crypto interests poured more than $200 million into campaigns mostly funneled through the Fairshake PAC, with more than half coming directly from heavyweights Coinbase and Ripple.
They were not subtle about their intentions. They wanted to shape how Washington would regulate crypto.
Sen. Ruben Gallego of Arizona, a lead Democratic negotiator for the GENIUS Act, received thousands in direct donations from crypto executives and a $10 million boost from Fairshake. Same for first-term Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Crypto-funded ads also helped to remove sitting members — just ask former Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio. Crypto groups spent $40 million to oppose Brown, who was ultimately defeated by Republican Bernie Moreno.
The ads that helped take Brown down were not about crypto but were rather kitchen-table messaging crafted to appeal to disillusioned swing voters. It worked. And it sent a chilling message: Resist crypto and we’ll take you out.
To be clear, crypto is not inherently bad, but right now it is the Wild Wild West, and that is a problem.
Cryptocurrency has become a favored tool of bad actors around the world. Terrorist groups have used it to move money outside the traditional banking system. Drug cartels and human traffickers rely on it to mask financial transactions. Ransomware gangs from North Korea to Eastern Europe have demanded billions in payments in crypto, often untraceable and unrecoverable.
According to a report by the FBI, losses due to crypto fraud totaled $5.6 billion in 2024.