Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Confronting the dark history of medical experimentation on Black Americans

There's an ongoing attempt to erase knowledge of these atrocities and pretend as if they were just figments of Black folks’ imagination.

The remains of 19 African Americans
The remains of 19 African Americans whose remains were wrongfully taken from New Orleans in the late 1800s and sent to the University of Leipzig in Germany for racially-biased scientific research.Jacob Cochran / Dillard University
By  Donney Rose

Donney Rose

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native Donney Rose is a New Orleans-based poet, advocacy journalist and teaching artist. He is a past Kennedy Center Citizen Artist Fellow and a recipient of the 2022 Maryland State Arts Council Independent Artist Award for Literary Arts, among countless other noteworthy accomplishments in arts and community organizing.