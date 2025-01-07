Biden’s controversial move on steel was the right one

Almost as soon as President Joe Biden announced he would block Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel, the caterwauling began. The U.S. Steel CEO and some economists complained that Biden’s decision was based on political loyalty to American workers and unions, not the country’s broader economic and security interests. In a joint statement, the two companies argued there was not “any credible evidence of a national security issue” with the merger.
The critics’ focus on politics reflects that they are flat wrong on the merits. If the merger went through, it could leave the U.S. without ready access to sufficient volumes of specific critical steel products and the ores to make them that are necessary for our national defense and domestic infrastructure.
Why does it matter that the U.S. maintains domestic steel production capacity? The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has defined 16 sectors that are critical to the nation’s security, economic stability, and public health or safety. Iron and steel mills are not only listed on their own merits but because they are considered essential to other sectors, including energy, transportation and the defense industrial base. The sector’s importance has only grown since the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act significantly increased domestic demand for steel.
Nippon Steel — or any foreign steel company — would be welcome to invest in the United States to create new steel or ore mining production capacity. But Nippon wanted to acquire existing U.S. facilities that currently produce essential products we need to repair bridges and roads, ensure military readiness and produce the inputs for the solar, EV and other manufacturing we are scaling up to make domestically.
Nippon’s interests are not the same as those of the U.S. government. The world’s fourth-largest steelmaker seeks only to maximize its global market share and profits. And that could mean cutting back on U.S. steel production. A December report from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a group of U.S. Cabinet officials that conducts security reviews of sensitive foreign purchases of American land and businesses, warned that Nippon acquiring U.S. Steel could reduce domestic steel output, which would represent a “national security risk.”
Nippon already produces the same products made by U.S. Steel at facilities in the United States at its plants in other countries, including in China. And it has undermined U.S. domestic production by “dumping” some of those products here, in violation of fair-trade rules. Just six weeks ago, the Commerce Department issued an anti-dumping order against Nippon Steel, imposing 29% penalty tariffs on the company for selling its hot-rolled steel below market value. In the last decade, Nippon has faced charges of dumping in at least 10 cases.
Nippon Steel already gave away the game, in fact, in its original September 2023 offer to U.S. Steel. Nippon initially bid $9.2 billion to purchase only U.S. Steel’s Keetac iron ore mine in Minnesota and a mini-mill operation employing electric arc furnace technology in Arkansas. Nippon wasn’t interested in the entire company, only offering to purchase everything after U.S. Steel’s management insisted.
Though U.S. Steel’s integrated blast furnace steel mills are three of the last six in the United States, Nippon only marginally increased the offer, first to $9.5 billion and then eventually $10.6 billion. showing how little value it places on these mills and U.S. Steel’s other facilities.