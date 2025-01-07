Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Biden’s controversial move on steel was the right one

Blocking Nippon Steel's takeover of U.S. Steel protects a crucial domestic industry — and national security.

Biden plans to block takeover bid of U.S. Steel by Japan’s Nippon: WaPo January 3, 2025 / 03:05
By  Lori Wallach

Lori Wallach

Lori Wallach is the director of the Rethink Trade program at American Economic Liberties Project. Wallach is a 30-year veteran of international and U.S. congressional trade debates starting with the 1990s fights over NAFTA and WTO.