Why Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom’ is the perfect campaign song for Kamala Harris

In the voice-over for Vice President Kamala Harris’ first campaign ad as a 2024 presidential candidate, we heard her lay out her objectives for America — ­ranging from reducing gun violence, poverty and health care costs to codifying reproductive rights — and we see a racially diverse mix of enthusiastic voters, multigenerational families, union workers, the LGBTQ+ community, Harris on the campaign trail and headlines about Donald Trump’s conviction in Manhattan. We also heard a familiar song playing.

The song, which was used as a battle cry for many Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the 2020 death of George Floyd, now evokes the aspirational promise of the Democratic Party.

That song is Beyoncé’s 2016 anthem “Freedom” featuring Kendrick Lamar, which Beyoncé permitted Harris to use as her walk-out song during her first public appearance as a presidential candidate. It’s also the official campaign (and theme) song of Harris’ 2024 presidential bid. With its liberating tone, the song, which was used as a battle cry for many Black Lives Matter demonstrations following the 2020 death of George Floyd, now evokes the aspirational promise of the Democratic Party. Alongside the pounding, warlike drums and fiery rock pulse, Beyoncé’s voice roars, “I’ma keep running ’cause a winner don’t quit on themselves.”Great campaign songs often toe a fine line between galvanizing a political party’s base and aligning with its supporters’ interests and pressing concerns. Great campaign songs are also effective at capturing the vision and policies of the presidential candidates.

No one should be surprised that Beyoncé let Harris use “Freedom.” From day one, she has been intentional about using her artistry to advocate for women’s empowerment, sisterhood, community, Black culture and freedom. As a member of Destiny’s Child, her quicksilver and resolute vocals adorned such chart-toppers as “Bills, Bills, Bills,” “Independent Women, Pt. 1” and “Survivor,” articulating the ideals of modern Black women through an infectious, contemporary mix of R&B, pop and hip-hop grooves.On introspective, experimental full-length albums such as 2013’s world-stopping “Beyoncé,” 2016’s culture-defining song cycle “Lemonade,” and her celebratory 2022 love letter to LGBTQ+ culture’s roots in dance music, “Renaissance,” Beyoncé refined her sound and messages to reflect the social zeitgeist as well as her evolution as a woman and cultural observer.

Using “Freedom” to amp up excitement for campaign is a sign that Harris understands Beyoncé’s influence on the culture and that her campaign recognizes Beyoncé as a generational icon with a wide appeal among younger demographics. Harris has long devoted her time to addressing the issues facing younger generations, especially younger women. From implementing solutions to help millions curb their crippling student loan debt to stressing the importance of upholding the protections of Roe v. Wade, she is campaigning on a promise to defend the interests and protect the rights and well-being of young people. She has to know what’s at stake if young people aren’t motivated to vote.According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the turnout of young voters ages 18 to 29 saw a significant boost in the 2020 election, rising almost 12 percentage points from 2016. In 2020, 55% of registered voters in this age group cast their ballots, marking the largest turnout in this demographic since 1972. Even so, the fact remains that older voters turn out at the highest rates. In the 2020 election, 74% of voters ages 65 and older participated.

Some have argued that this embrace of memes, celebrity endorsements and Gen-Z jargon is not enough. By itself, it isn’t.

There’s been an ongoing debate over whether Harris can effectively win over Gen-Z and younger millennial voters. Megan Thee Stallion performed at her large rally in Atlanta, and celebrities including Charli XCX, Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo, Barbra Streisand and Lizzo have expressed support for either Harris or her policies. Some have argued that this embrace of memes, celebrity endorsements and Gen-Z jargon is not enough. By itself, it isn’t. At least it shouldn’t be. Harris still needs to earn the votes of this country’s youngest voters. But she can’t do that without grabbing their attention, and relying on celebrities who support her is not a bad way of doing that.Harris is also fortunate to be the kind candidate and to have the kind of platform that the world’s best musicians want to be associated with. Add to that many artists’ distaste for her opponent. A long list of musicians, including Bruce Springsteen, Neil Young, R.E.M., the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and Adele have objected to Trump using their work to promote his campaign.

When the former president’s campaign played a video of Celine Dion performing “My Heart Will Go On” at a rally in Montana this month, her team responded, “In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use… And really, THAT song?”

Last week, Isaac Hayes Enterprises (the estate of the late musician) announced that it is suing Trump and his campaign for “134 counts [of] copyright infringement for the unauthorized use of the song ‘Hold On I’m Coming’ at campaign rallies from 2022-2024.” Hayes co-wrote the song, which was most famously performed by Sam & Dave.(The Associated Press reports that in 2022, David Porter, another co-writer, wrote “Hell to the NO!” after learning that Trump had used “Hold On, I’m Coming” at an NRA rally. Sam Moore (one half of Sam & Dave) performed “America the Beautiful” at a pre-inauguration concert Trump held in 2017.)

But Beyoncé has given Harris the freedom to use one of her most powerful songs. “Freedom, freedom, where are you? / ‘Cause I need freedom, too,” Beyoncé sings. In playing that song, Harris is signaling why her supporters must vote.