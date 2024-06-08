Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

‘Bad Boys’ star Will Smith took over Hollywood as hip-hop took over the world

Any discussion about who’s the best rapper-turned-actor is an acknowledgment that the music genre has launched so many acting careers.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith
Martin Lawrence and Will Smith in "Bad Boys: Ride or Die."Frank Masi / Sony Pictures
By  Jarvis DeBerry
Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry

Jarvis DeBerry is an opinion editor for MS NOW Daily.