Congress won’t block states from regulating AI — that’s good

President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” passed in the Senate, but an amendment banning states from regulating AI for a decade didn‘t survive.

Republicans in crisis as Trump pushes unpopular budget bill that even hurts his own base July 1, 2025 / 09:32
By  Alexander Nazaryan

Alexander Nazaryan

Alexander Nazaryan writes about politics, culture and science.