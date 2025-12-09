Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s farewell-to-Congress media tour made a stop at “60 Minutes” on Sunday night. Interviewed by Lesley Stahl, the early-retiring Georgia Republican lamented the current moment’s “toxic political culture,” which she said is “not helping the American people.” This comes on the heels of comments she made last month to CNN, when she said, “I would like to say humbly I’m sorry for taking part in the toxic politics.”
But, Stahl noted in the “60 Minutes” interview, “You contributed to that. … You were out there pounding, insulting people.” Greene responded by saying Stahl had contributed to the toxic political culture herself by being “accusatory” in the way she questioned Greene.
This is why Greene’s attempted image rehabilitation should be nipped in the bud.
Greene may have found herself exiled from the toxic MAGA community in which she found power and stardom, but she doesn’t appear to be much interested in an honest reflection on just how much damage her words and actions have caused. Rather, she’s trying to whatabout her way through what ought to be an exhaustive mea culpa.
Just because Greene ran afoul of President Donald Trump over her insistence that the Jeffrey Epstein files be released does not mean she’s expressed any meaningful contrition after she spent years using violent rhetoric, making bigoted statements and spreading false conspiracy theories — especially Trump’s “big lie” about election fraud in the 2020 election. That lie itself is a horrifically destructive fraud that Trump is hell-bent on writing into American history as a grave injustice that was resisted by righteous “patriots” (aka Jan. 6 rioters, including the cop-attacking violent extremists among them).
In July 2023, Rep. Becca Balint, D-Vt., submitted a House resolution calling for Greene’s censure. The text of the resolution is a thorough (though somehow not comprehensive) recap of MTG’s most toxic displays of politicking.
Balint’s resolution correctly notes that Greene:
“… has repeatedly called for violence against elected representatives and their families”
“… said that the mask mandate in the House of Representatives was akin to Jews being ‘put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany’”
“… tweeted that ‘Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star’’
“… appeared at a White nationalist event [hosted by Nick Fuentes on Feb. 26, 2022] that was condemned by the Republican Jewish Coalition as ‘appalling and outrageous that a Member of Congress would share a platform with an individual who has actively spread antisemitic bile, mocked the Holocaust and promoted dangerous anti-Israel conspiracy theories’”
“… posted a tweet [on Sept. 1, 2022] comparing President Joe Biden to Adolf Hitler that said ‘Joe Biden is Hitler. #NaziJoe has to go’”
“… said [on July 21, 2021] that if she was ‘in charge’ she would ‘kick out every single Chinese in this country that is loyal to the CCP. They would be gone’”
“… tweeted [on Nov. 22, 2022] that an LGBTQ California State Senator was a ‘communist groomer’”
“… posted a video on Facebook [on Feb. 22, 2019] claiming that Muslim-American Members of Congress were not ‘really official’ because they didn’t take the oath of office on the Bible”
“… referred to fellow Muslim-American Members of Congress as the ‘Jihad Squad’ [on May 10, 2021]”