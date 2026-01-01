Mamdani makes no apologies about his socialism in his first address as mayor

At his inauguration ceremony Thursday afternoon, Zohran Mamdani’s first address as mayor of New York offered up a bold left-wing populist vision for the city, one that promised an unapologetic pursuit of new social services based on his democratic socialist principles.
“To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: no longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers’ lives,” Mamdani said. “For too long, we have turned to the private sector for greatness, while accepting mediocrity from those who serve the public.”
Mamdani emphasized a point he made throughout his campaign — that the government should be held to a high bar, and that he expects to apply exacting standards to his administration and his own policy results.
“I cannot blame anyone who has come to question the role of government, whose faith in democracy has been eroded by decades of apathy,” he said. “We will restore that trust by walking a different path, one where government is no longer solely the final recourse for those struggling, one where excellence is no longer the exception.”
The new mayor promised to not back off of his pledges to enact sweeping social services, including delivering universal child care, and to pay for it by hiking taxes on the rich. That program would require, he said, refusing to answer to billionaires and oligarchs.
“This moment,” he said, “demands a new politics and a new approach to power.”
Mamdani’s speech emphasized solidarity with the multiethnic working class of New York: “I stand alongside countless more New Yorkers watching from cramped kitchens in Flushing and barbershops in East New York, from cell phones propped against the dashboards of parked taxi cabs at LaGuardia, from hospitals in Mott Haven and libraries in El Barrio that have too long known only neglect,” he said.