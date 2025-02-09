How the Kansas City Chiefs became this Super Bowl’s villains

Super Bowl LIX is upon us, and outside of Kansas City and Philadelphia, sports fans’ attitude toward this year’s matchup seems to be a collective groan. Ticket prices, though still exorbitant, are thousands of dollars cheaper than last year, and fans everywhere seem to be rooting for the asteroid. On its face, this makes sense: Eagles fans have a rather earned reputation, even if the team has a running back who is an explosive talent and genuinely one of the most likable athletes in professional sports. As for the Chiefs, they’ve fully entered their villain era, with fans loving to hate the NFL’s latest formidable dynasty.
Just five years ago, the Chiefs were largely celebrated for their win in Super Bowl LIV, the title that launched their dynasty. But a recent Economist/YouGov poll shows that more Americans are rooting against Kansas City than for them. It’s understandable that Americans are growing weary of seeing Kansas City in the Super Bowl; this will be the Chiefs’ fifth appearance in the last six years, they’ve won three of the last five, and they’re going for their third Super Bowl win in a row on Sunday, a feat that’s never been achieved. Every great team that reaches the level of perennial success the Chiefs have enjoyed eventually suffers this backlash, no matter the decade. Just ask the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors and most recently in the NFL, the New England Patriots.
Columnists everywhere have explored the various reasons for this phenomenon, where dynasties become more disliked the longer their run. There are certainly psychological and cultural factors at play: As sports fans, we like to root for the underdog, and when it’s not our team that’s constantly winning, we see that dominance as undeserved. The saturation of coverage certainly hasn’t helped either. And yes, politics might play a slight role here, though I tend to think that’s overstated. Liberal-leaning fans have taken issue with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany’s seeming support of Donald Trump on social media. Conservative-leaning fans aren’t fond of Taylor Swift, who endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the past two presidential elections and is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.
But I think another factor is at play here, one peculiar to football. As sports fans, we’ve all bought into this belief that the NFL is a bastion of parity, a shining example of fairness for other leagues to follow. But that belies reality. According to the Harvard Sports Analysis Collective, of the four major North American men’s leagues, the NHL is actually the league that boasts the most parity. The NFL is third, just below MLB. And as The Athletic’s Jayson Stark noted Thursday, teams with Mahomes, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at quarterback have appeared in 12 of the last 14 Super Bowls.
In baseball, when teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers win multiple championships, it’s easy to point to the perceived unfairness in MLB, which has no salary cap. Big-market and wealthier teams can afford the best players, so fans of small-market teams can simply blame the system. The NFL has a hard salary cap, so richer teams can’t wildly outspend others. When a small-market team like the Chiefs keeps winning, fans of other teams can’t blame the system.
A sportswriter friend who hails from Kansas City has an interesting theory: Part of the hate is really more frustration, annoyance and resentment, particularly from fans of other small-market teams, who see the Chiefs’ dynasty and think, “That could be us.”
We’ve been conditioned to think of football as the fairest sport — the sport of true meritocracy, not legacy and wealth-based success — so when one team constantly wins, it catches us off guard. How can a dynasty exist in a league with features meant to level the playing field, like revenue sharing and a hard salary cap?