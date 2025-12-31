Your mail-in ballot could get thrown out on a technicality

If you plan to vote by mail next year, you should plan to get your ballot in even earlier than usual.
That’s because a recent U.S. Postal Service policy change that affects how and when postmarks are applied could lead to some ballots being thrown out even if they were mailed on time.
To the extent that any of us thinks about postmarks — which is probably not much — we probably picture a postal clerk at a counter tapping that round rubber stamp on the upper-right corner of an envelope.
But these days, about the only people who get their mail postmarked by hand are couples sending out fancy wedding invitations. Most mail is postmarked by machine as it’s processed.
A recent Postal Service policy change that took effect this week ended the seven-decade policy of postmarks reflecting when an item is considered mailed. Now, the postmark could mean not when the Postal Service first took possession of an item but the day that that piece of mail was first received at a processing facility.
That means if you drop your ballot in a blue USPS box on Election Day — or your tax return on April 15, for that matter — it may get a postmark of the next day.
(A quick piece of advice: If you are sending in your ballot on Election Day, take it to the counter and ask for it to be manually stamped or use a ballot drop box, if you have them in your area.)
In a normal world, this postal change would not be a big deal, but the Republican Party has attempted in several recent elections to get ballots thrown out because of issues with postmarks. In Wisconsin in September 2020, a judge ruled that late-arriving ballots should be counted as long as they had been postmarked by Election Day. An appeals court later suspended the extension, and just days before the election, the Supreme Court declined to reinstate it.
Similar fights over postmarks on ballots have also happened in Pennsylvania and Nevada.
Sixteen states and the District of Columbia currently allow mail-in ballots that have been postmarked by Election Day to be counted as long as they arrive within a certain grace period, typically a couple of days after the election. Twenty-nine other states have similar grace periods that are limited to military and overseas voters.