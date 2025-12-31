Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Your mail-in ballot could get thrown out on a technicality

A change in Postal Service policy, implemented in late December, could cause some ballots to be disqualified.

A mail ballot drop box is seen at a polling station
A mail ballot drop box is seen at a polling station on Nov. 4, 2025, in Arlington, VA. Alex Wong / Alex Wong/Getty Images
By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.