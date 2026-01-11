Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

When it comes to ICE encounters, what are the rules — and your rights?

MS NOW legal reporters weigh in on government policies and guidance from civil liberties groups.

What is the need for ICE in these cities? Ex-ICE Chief of Staff questions Trump’s crackdown January 9, 2026 / 07:03
By  Lisa Rubin  and  Fallon Gallagher
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.

Fallon Gallagher

Fallon Gallagher

Fallon Gallagher is a legal affairs reporter for MS NOW.