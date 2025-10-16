Inside Trump’s DOJ: Punitive firings, public scoldings and pressure to prosecute foes

Career federal prosecutors are navigating what colleagues describe as an intense White House pressure campaign to execute Donald Trump’s vows of vengeance against his political foes and critics, according to multiple sources familiar with the internal dynamics.
They describe public scoldings and tense discussions playing out in U.S. attorney’s offices in Washington, D.C., and Virginia, with prosecutors pursuing probes that political appointees pushed them to launch and finding little evidence of crimes.
In the U.S. attorney’s office in Alexandria, the push has roiled prosecutors who fear the goal is to influence the upcoming November elections there, several said.
Fresh from indicting two of Trump’s top political targets in her first three weeks on the job, interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan this week continued to push prosecutors at her Eastern District of Virginia office to move quickly to charge another politically sensitive case: a Democratic state lawmaker who has been under investigation since the Biden administration, according to three people familiar with the discussions.
MSNBC has not been able to determine the identity of the state lawmaker in question.
Halligan’s push for a charging decision on the Democratic lawmaker has rattled prosecutors in her office who believe it could violate the Justice Department’s long-standing policy of avoiding overt prosecutorial steps within 60 days of an election when it could potentially influence the results, two of the people said.
The president personally sought to have Halligan placed in her role. And in a Truth Social post last month — one reportedly intended to be a private message — he urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to expedite prosecutions, saying, “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility.”
The 36-year-old Trump ally has repeatedly pressed her leadership team for updates on the case involving the lawmaker. She asked for a memo by Wednesday of this week on what charges could reasonably be brought quickly, they said.
Halligan has privately told associates she is simply pressing for progress on cases that appear to have stalled prior to her arrival in mid-September, according to two people. She insists she has not set a deadline to bring the charges before key elections are held in Virginia on Nov. 4, including those for governor, attorney general and the House of Delegates.
Halligan issued a statement to MSNBC without responding to concerns raised by staff in her office.
“EDVA enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy on the unauthorized disclosure of information concerning ongoing investigations or cases,” she said in a statement. “Such leaks will be investigated to the maximum extent permitted by law.”
A White House spokesperson on Thursday referred questions to the Department of Justice.
“Attorney General Bondi and Deputy Attorney General Blanche have assembled an outstanding team of US attorneys who are trusted and empowered to diligently uphold the rule of law, prosecute crime, and protect our communities,” Justice Department spokesman Chad Gilmartin said in a statement. “While we do not confirm the existence of, nor comment on, specific investigations outside of our public filings, any Department employee who leaks deliberative or investigative developments only jeopardizes the integrity of investigations and the incredible work of federal law enforcement.”
But Halligan’s push for action against the Democratic state lawmaker is part of a far broader and multipronged campaign by the White House and Trump political appointees to use the Department of Justice to bring politically charged criminal cases, according to multiple people directly involved or briefed on the handling of the cases. All were granted anonymity to speak freely about sensitive internal deliberations they were not authorized to discuss.
Career prosecutors felt that Trump and his loyalists are using them to advance a retribution campaign against the president’s perceived enemies, multiple sources told MSNBC. The tactics have spurred awkward and tense conflicts in a half dozen U.S. attorney’s offices in several states, the people said.
In some cases, the sources said, the career prosecutors have methodically walked through the steps of grand jury investigations they’ve been ordered to launch — but often have delayed reporting back their conclusions. They’ve sought to protect their line attorneys and hold on to their own jobs while bracing to inform political bosses they lack the factual basis to seek criminal charges against people the president has personally and publicly marked for retaliation.