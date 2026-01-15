Trump’s ‘weave’ is economic, too

President Donald Trump has a name for it.
“I do the weave,” he explained at a rally in August 2024. “You know what the weave is? I’ll talk about like, nine different things and they all come back brilliantly together … and friends of mine that are, like English professors, they say, ‘It’s the most brilliant thing I’ve ever seen.’”
Literary merits aside, the weave also brings to mind how Trump is tackling the issue worrying most Americans: the high cost of living — even as he continues to deny it’s a problem. Speaking at the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday, he called affordability, “a fake word by Democrats.”
Nevertheless, in the first few days of the new year, the president has jumped from one proposal to another to address high prices, often with little clarity about how such ideas might work, what effect they’d have and if they’re even legal.
In fact, the sheer number of Trump’s economic proposals, one after the other, often announced on social media with few details, might seem like throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks.
And in the end, that might be how the barrage of Trump’s thoughts plays out as the chances for anything being approved by Congress or implemented by private companies, let alone surviving possible legal challenges, appear slim.
But that doesn’t seem to be stopping the president from trying. And the “weave” incorporates just about all of his economic notions, from increasing the housing supply to bringing down interest rates and lowering gas prices.
Trump announced last week that to make housing more affordable, he would ban institutional investors from buying single-family homes. The next day, he told mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds to try to bring down interest rates.
On Friday, he met with nearly two dozen oil and gas executives at the White House to pressure them to start drilling for more oil in Venezuela, which could lower prices at the pump for consumers. The reaction from many in attendance, however, was less enthusiastic. Exxon Mobil’s CEO said that currently, Venezuela was “uninvestable.” A few days later, Trump responded, “I’d probably be inclined to keep Exxon out. I didn’t like their response.”
On Friday evening after that meeting, Trump declared, “We will no longer let the American Public be ‘ripped off’ by Credit Card Companies,” and said starting Jan. 20, he’d call for a 10% cap on credit card interest rates. (While lower interest rates could save consumers $100 billion, it might also lead credit card companies to limit credit to those who need it the most as well as raising fees and gutting reward benefits for everyone.)
By Sunday, it was news that the U.S. attorney in Washington, D.C. was investigating Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for possibly lying to Congress about renovations of the Fed’s headquarters. While the president denied knowledge of the investigation, the move by the Justice Department was seen as sending Powell — and any future Fed chair — a message: Heed the president’s calls for lower rates.
For his part, Powell pushed back forcefully in a remarkable video response. “This unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration’s threats and ongoing pressure.”