Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

Trump’s ‘weave’ is economic, too

The sheer number of Trump’s economic proposals, one after the other, often announced on social media with few details, might seem like throwing spaghetti at the wall to see what sticks.

‘Trump boom’: the President promotes his economy, despite affordability concerns January 13, 2026 / 09:43
By  Charles Herman

Charles Herman

Charles Herman is a coordinating producer for “The 11th Hour” on MSNBC.