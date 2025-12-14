Opinion

Meet the MAGA world pastor who is trying to convert Trump on Ukraine

Mark Burns serves as an informal spiritual advisor to the president and he has a mission: debunk the conservative media's wrong, he says, narrative on Ukraine.

Pastor Mark Burns gestures as he delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, O.H., on July 21, 2016.
Pastor Mark Burns delivers a speech at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, O.H., on July 21, 2016.Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images
By  Jacqueline Alemany

Jacqueline Alemany is co-anchor of "The Weekend" and a Washington correspondent for MS NOW.