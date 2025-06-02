Ukraine’s surprise drone attack was a humiliating blow to Russia

Ukraine’s astonishing surprise drone attack on Russia’s nuclear-capable strategic bombers on Sunday highlighted Ukraine’s strategic savvy against its much larger invader. It could also slow the already beleaguered diplomatic talks between the two countries to end the war, given how humiliating it was for Moscow.

The remarkable operation, known as Operation Spider’s Web, involved trucks smuggling 117 aerial drones into Russia and depositing them at the perimeter of four Russian air bases, NBC News reports, citing Ukrainian officials. One of those air bases was 2,500 miles behind Russian borders, deep in Siberia. The drones were then activated and did extraordinary damage to Russian air fleets, as NBC News reports:

While there are differing accounts on the extent of the ensuing damage of Sunday’s “Spiderweb” operation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 40 Russian aircraft — 34% of Russia’s strategic cruise missile carriers — were hit. Ukraine’s security service, the SBU, put the estimated cost to the Kremlin at $7 billion. Some military commentators and pro-Russian bloggers have called it the country’s “Pearl Harbor” — a reference to Japanese attack in 1941 that saw the United States enter World War II.

Of course the attack was not like Pearl Harbor in one crucial respect: that Ukraine is retaliating against a belligerent invading its borders, whereas Japan’s attack on the U.S. was an unprovoked strike that spurred the U.S. to enter World War II. But the level of coordination, the element of surprise and the scale of the damage done to valuable aircraft made it a spectacular maneuver. Zelenskyy said the strike took a year and a half to plan, and praised its execution as “absolutely brilliant.”