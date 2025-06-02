Opinion

Ukraine claims massive drone strike on Russian bombers June 1, 2025 / 02:59

Ukraine’s surprise drone attack was a humiliating blow to Russia

It could also make Moscow behave even more aggressively toward Ukraine as the two countries struggle to find common ground in peace talks.

By  Zeeshan Aleem
Zeeshan Aleem is a writer and editor for MS NOW. Previously, he worked at Vox, HuffPost and Politico.

